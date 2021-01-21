MONROE, Ga. — State troopers said a Walton County man sustained serious injury in a crash last week.
It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at Pleasant Valley Road and Pannell Road, about 7 miles southeast of downtown Monroe.
A Colbert resident was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and for a seat belt violation.
Troopers said 41-year-old Francisco Peña-Hernandez was driving west on Pleasant Valley Road in a 2004 Dodge Ram truck. Meanwhile, 65-year-old Richard Johnson of the Gratis community was driving south on Pannell Road and a third vehicle, a 2006 Honda Accord, was stopped on Pleasant Valley Road facing east.
While Johnson drove into the intersection, Peña-Hernandez allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign and his pickup truck hit the left side of Johnson’s 2011 Ford van.
The impact of the collision forced the van to the west, causing it to strike the front bumper of the Honda driven by 24-year-old Chase M. Beals of Grayson in the eastbound lane of Pleasant Valley Road.
The Honda was forced west, spun clockwise to a final rest in the middle of Pleasant Valley Road facing south.
Both the Dodge and the Ford traveled off the southwest shoulder of the intersection into a ditch, facing toward the southwest.
Johnson was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Beals said he was hurt at the scene but not transported.
Peña-Hernandez was not hurt. He was cited on the two charges, Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said.
