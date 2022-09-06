Many departments for Walton County government are on the move.
The county has purchased multiple locations around the historic courthouse and is currently renovating many of the locations for future use by various departments. Other locations already owned by the county are also being redone.
The price tag for the purchases and work is hovering around the $2 million mark but officials say it is necessary to help free up needed space at the Hammond Drive location.
The county has purchased the Cater/Watkins Building at 137 E. Washington Street, which will be fully furnished, in the amount of $550,000. This will be the new home for the county’s Human Resources Department,
Walton County also purchased 204 S. Midland Ave. a former VFW location for $252,000. This will be used for the new Walton County Employee Wellness Clinic.
Annex I is already owned by the county and is being renovated for $789,000 for the home of Walton County’s Planning Department.
The County already owns 111 E. Spring St. and this will be used for the future site of Walton County Finance.
The main work at the Historic Courthouse involves exterior maintenance, paint and window repair. This is mainly due to routine maintenance due to the age with the property being built in 1883, county manager John Ward said.
The price tag for this work is $326,194.
Human Resources, Planning and Finance are all moving to make room for additional judicial space needs at the Hammond Drive site, Ward said. The district attorney and public defender will utilize vacated space. The old County Commission chambers will be also converted to an additional court room.
While the purchases, renovations and department moves all come with a price, officials said the actions were necessary.
“There has been a lot of growth and change in Walton County in the past 17 years since the Walton County Administration Building was dedicated in 2005,” District 5 commissioner Jeremy Adams said. “Today court services and the associated departments are in need of more space. To provide this space a plan was developed that would allow for expanded use of the Administration Building.”
Adams, who is up for re-election this year, also said having more space for county operations while also increasing efficiency is a win-win for Walton.
“We strive to provide quality service to our growing population at the lowest possible cost,” Adams said.
