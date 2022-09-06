Construction

Masonry workers make improvements to the Walton County Annex Building One last week. Several county departments have moved and or will be moving to locations near the Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe. Officials said an increase in the need for more judicial offices have made the moves and purchases necessary. 

 Chris Bridges | The Walton Tribune

Many departments for Walton County government are on the move.

The county has purchased multiple locations around the historic courthouse and is currently renovating many of the locations for future use by various departments. Other locations already owned by the county are also being redone.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.