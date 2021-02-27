His name is Malakai, and this little “messenger of God,” made a rushed entrance into the world.
This infant boy barely gave his mother, Jacquline Latimore of Monroe, time to drive to her parents’ home before he arrived in the front seat of the family’s Nissan in the wee hours of Feb. 9.
Latimore, 23, described her speedy labor and the circumstances of her fourth child’s birth in a letter to The Tribune. She said her life was “forever changed.”
Latimore woke close to midnight on Feb. 8 to change her 2-year-old daughter’s diaper when the first contraction struck her like “lightning.”
“I started my timer to keep track of the time and length of the contractions, but immediately they were 5-7 minutes apart,” she wrote. “When the contractions became unbearable I immediately called my mom. Unfortunately, my dad’s truck was in the shop so my only option was to drive my kids to my parents’ home so that my dad could drive me to the hospital. Boy, that didn’t go as planned!”
Getting her three older children, ages 5, 3 and 2, into her vehicle to make the drive was made more difficult because of her labor pain and her children knowing something was wrong. Latimore said a 5-minute ride was drawn out to 20 minutes because she “stopped countless times on the side of the road due to the painful contractions.” She said her contractions were only 2-3 minutes apart.
“I was terrified,” Latimore admitted.
She pulled over on Dial Road to call 911 to request an ambulance meet her at her parents’ home.
“The dispatcher was amazing and remained on the line with me, talking to me each moment and keeping me updated on the ambulance’s estimated time of arrival,” Latimore wrote. “However, I didn’t know that the phone call and labor would soon be over.”
Latimore said the dispatcher helped her feel like she had another adult physically there with her.
She continued to drive slowly and carefully, mindful her three young children were in the back seat, “their eyes wide and alert due to what they were witnessing.”
Latimore said she made it halfway down her parents’ driveway when she felt her water break. She then felt the need to push and told the dispatcher she couldn’t wait any longer. Her baby was coming.
Latimore’s father and brother ran down the driveway to assist her. Her brother, Kendrick, removed her clothing while her father ran down the drive to flag down the ambulance when it arrived.
“I told my brother to hold his hands out,” Latimore wrote. “As soon as the (baby’s) head fell into my brother’s hands the EMT arrived to assist. My son arrived at 2:17 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2021, and was 5 pounds, 11 ounces and 19 inches long. I had a natural, quick birth that I’ll always carry close to my heart.”
Latimore said the experience was scary, but “God truly sent angels to protect us that night.”
“I felt them and I saw them in the faces of my three kids in the backseat of my Nissan. I’m still in awe of the situation and of the strength and endurance I didn’t know I had within.”
Latimore said she named her newborn son Malakai because she believes God has a purpose for her precious baby boy.
“Malakai is strong, no complications and is surrounded by love,” his mother said. Latimore said she is blessed to be raising, “these beautiful, godly, energetic children.”
Latimore said she is grateful to Walton County EMS, for their compassion as well as their professionalism.
“When the team got there and they put me in the back of the van, they were so great.”
The two experienced paramedics who assisted Latimore that night are Matt Asprino and Jason Garmon. Asprino has been a paramedic since 2015, and with Walton EMS for a year. Garmon has been a paramedic since 2010 and has been with county EMS more than four years.
Asprino said it took just a few minutes to respond to the call, since Latimore’s parents are located a few miles from the station.
“Her dad had sprinted down to the road to wave us in,” he recalled.
While Garmon went to the Nissan to assist Latimore and her brother, Asprino was already retrieving the OB kit. Asprino heard Garmon yell for the kit, followed by, “Baby’s here!”
The paramedics helped Malakai complete his entry into the world.
Asprino said other than the speed with which calm little Malakai was born, it was a “routine” delivery.
EMS Director Ronnie Almand said there are not as many emergency births as there once was. Almand has been with EMS for 32 years, and says at one time there wasn’t even an obstetrician in Walton County.
Asprino said most expectant parents are well prepared for births today.
“I’m happy to see he’s healthy and happy,” Garmon told Latimore, who was holding a sleepy Malakai when she met the paramedics for the first time after her son’s birth.
“I appreciate y’all,” she said, cradling her baby in one arm and shaking the paramedics’ hands with the other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.