The Walton County Sheriff’s Office will host a pistol tournament to benefit the Monroe VFW Post 4421 and other veterans on Saturday, April 1.
There will be three separate matches and multiple prizes available, organizers said. The event will take place at the WCSO Gun Range. There also are sponsorship opportunities available.
Registration will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on the date of the event.
There is a free lunch for the first 100 shooters.
All of the proceeds from this event will be donated to VFW Post 4421 and the Walton County Veterans Association.
Entry fees and donations are tax deductible. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Sgt. Jeff Taylor at 770-266-1520 or email jeff.taylor@co.walton.ga.us.
