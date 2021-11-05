In January 2022, Mayor-elect Skip Baliles, incumbent Loganville City Council member Anne Huntsinger and political newcomers Melanie Long and Branden Whitfield will be sworn in to serve the city.
Long, Whitfield and Huntsinger were the top vote-getters from a crowded field of seven candidates vying for three City Council seats in the municipal election on Tuesday. Baliles ran uncontested.
Long had the most votes at 576, Whitfield tallied 571 and Huntsinger received 517 from a total of 3,007 votes cast.
“Winning a seat on the city council is an incredible honor,” Long told the Walton Tribune via email. “I am aware that the Walton Tribune branded me a ‘Facebook candidate.’ Although I know it was meant to be derogatory, I wear it as a badge of honor. Social media allowed me to get my message directly to the citizens without bias. Social media gave me a platform to engage and interact directly with the citizens of Loganville. As a result, 576 citizens walked into a voting booth and chose to put their faith in me, and what I stand for. I received more votes than any other candidate in this election. The people have made it clear that they do not want big development in Loganville. They want what I stand for, a small, hometown city that we can all be proud of.”
Two years ago Long was one of several citizens who had strongly opposed a redevelopment plan that called for building 800 apartments downtown. She, Loganville City Council candidate Terry Parsons, and other residents, often took to social media to discuss issues surrounding Loganville’s growth and city leadership.
“Upon taking office in January, I would like to see the new council come together to formulate a plan for moving forward with revitalizing Main Street,” Long said. “As I have said many times, I want to see the council create a master plan for the city. I would like for us to set the architectural standards and zoning for our downtown corridor, before we sell, or turn over a single shovel of dirt. We have a clean slate and one opportunity to get this right. I don’t want to see us do anything in haste, simply for the sake of doing something.”
Long, 55, has lived in Loganville for 40 years and opened her business, Lock, Stock & Barrel Locksmith Service, in 1991. She has regularly attended City Council meetings, and previously served on the Loganville Downtown Authority. Long spearheaded a fundraising effort earlier this year that resulted in the purchase of a refrigerator filled with food for the Loganville Police Department’s break room.
Like Long, Whitfield, 32, has served on the Loganville Development Authority, most recently as vice chairman. He owns and operates three local businesses and serves as a vice president in the Loganville Legacy Lions Club. Whitfield is an Eagle Scout and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Kennesaw State University.
“I want to thank all the citizens that took the time to go vote and I’m glad they had enough faith in me to vote me into office,” Whitfield told the Tribune on Wednesday. “I met a lot of awesome people campaigning and it was fun meeting and talking with everyone, but to be honest I’m glad this long, tough campaign season is over so I can start working with my fellow council members and incoming mayor to keep Loganville a great place to live. Its time to get to work.”
Huntsinger, 50, was first elected to City Council in 2017 as a pro-business candidate. She owns The Wren Group, an accounting and bookkeeping firm. Huntsinger currently chairs the city’s finance and economic development committee. She is a Florida native, but moved to Georgia more than 30 years ago to attend North Georgia College where she earned a Bachelor of Science in political science.
“I am thrilled to be re-elected,” Huntsinger said. “I can’t thank everyone enough for their support, especially the last two years, and the vote on Tuesday. As another candidate said, this election was the ultimate survey; the best way to measure what our citizens really want. My Huntsinger Seven goals for the next four years really wrapped around what we can do downtown.”
Visit loganvillestrong.com and to view Huntsinger’s goals in detail.
“I am so glad to see that my plan resonated with voters,” she said. “I hope in the coming months to work with our new mayor and council to put on paper what our vision is for downtown. Then we’ll make the necessary adjustments to the code like architectural standards and the mixed use ratio, write a request for proposal and find someone to build our vision. I am looking forward to getting started.”
Baliles, 74, served on the City Council from 2012-20. He will succeed outgoing Mayor Rey Martinez, who is seeking the Republican nomination for a state House seat in 2022.
Baliles is a graduate of Western Carolina University. He worked with Sears across the South in various management roles and with Lowe’s Home Improvement Center. He moved to Lawrenceville in 1993 and settled in Loganville in 2005.
