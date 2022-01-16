A major winter storm has been rolling across a 2,000-mile stretch of the Lower 48, causing travel disruptions and dangerous driving conditions. After dumping up to a foot of snow across the Upper Midwest and Corn Belt on Friday and slipping into the Mid-South on Saturday, a mix of frozen precipitation is spreading up the eastern seaboard.
More than 80 million people are under winter weather alerts Sunday afternoon and night, from Mississippi to Maine. Snow and ice are affecting southern areas unaccustomed to such weather, including northern parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, as well as the interior Carolinas. As of Sunday afternoon, snow or freezing rain was falling in Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Richmond, Washington and Baltimore, while expanding north.
Winter storm warnings are in effect along the Appalachians, where a broad 5 to 10 inches of snow is possible. Closer to the Interstate 95 corridor, winter weather advisories are more common, because of the threat of mixing, which would reduce snowfall totals.
Ice storm warnings are up in parts of the Carolinas, where as much as a quarter- to a half- inch of ice accretion is possible. The slick glaze could be even more problematic than heavy snowfall.
On Sunday afternoon, the storm was centered over northern Georgia. Since low-pressure systems spin counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere, an arc of Gulf of Mexico moisture was spiraling northwestward to the east of the storm's center, wrapping through the Carolinas and Tennessee before curling back into northern Mississippi and Alabama and eastern Tennessee. Snow or a wintry mix was falling in the cool air wraparound.
In Mississippi, heavy snow on the back side of the departing low contributed to snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour, leading to very impressive totals northeast of the state capital. Multiple observers in Goshen Springs, just east of the Ross Barnett Reservoir, reported half a foot of snow on the ground around sunrise Sunday. Only 0.1 inches had been reported as of 1:47 a.m.
In Arkansas, Little Rock saw 1-2 inches of snow, but significantly more fell in the higher elevations of the Ozarks to the northwest. A foot was reported in Canaan and Harrison, Arkansas, with 7.5 inches east of U.S. 65 in Bergman.
Nashville, Tennessee, had seen a wintry mix change to moderate snow as of mid-Sunday afternoon. Totals of 1-3 inches can be expected.
Rain had also changed to snow in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon where temperatures were slightly above freezing. The Weather Service urged caution due to "numerous accidents" in northern Georgia. The forecast called for up to an inch or 2, with the heaviest amounts north and northeast of the city.
To the northeast, in the mountainous terrain of northeast Georgia and the western parts of the Carolinas, the snow was piling up. A total of 5.6 inches had accumulated in Clarkesville, Georgia, with 10 inches in Brevard, North Carolina, southwest of Asheville. Greenville, South Carolina, had about half a foot as of Sunday morning.
In some areas of the western Carolinas, the snow had transitioned to freezing rain by Sunday afternoon, including around Charlotte where surfaces were becoming glazed.
Near Roanoke, Virginia, sections of Interstate 81 were closed due to a multiple tractor-trailer crash amid the snow according to the Virginia State Police which advised staying off the highway.
In warm, humid air ahead of the storm in South Florida, a line of severe thunderstorms crossed the peninsula Sunday morning and afternoon, prompting a tornado watch. The Weather Service received two reports of tornadoes near Fort Myers, where social media showed damage.
The line of storms in South Florida had pushed offshore as of about 2:30 p.m.
Cold air was in place at the surface along the Eastern Seaboard to start Sunday morning. Washington, D.C., under a winter weather advisory, dropped below 20 degrees overnight for the first time in a record 1,078 days. It dipped to 18 degrees as of 8 a.m. New York was 11 degrees, and Boston was 8.
Between 1 and 2 p.m., snow had begun in the nation's capital and had reached Baltimore just before 3 p.m.
Despite the antecedent frigid conditions, the cinnamon bun swirl of a storm was to entrain a tongue of mild air at the mid-levels of the atmosphere as it makes the trek north. That "warm nose" at 5,000 feet above the ground will flip precipitation over to sleet, freezing rain and, eventually, all rain very quickly as cold air is scoured out of the region.
In the nation's capital, a couple inches of snow are likely before a transition ensues between 6 and 8 p.m.; Baltimore will see mostly wet precipitation by 10 p.m., and New York and Boston will be hard pressed to see any snow before rain arrives overnight. While there could be some minor icing in pockets along the I-95 corridor, the bulk of the more wintry issues will be focused to the west.
There's even a chance that southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the Cape and islands, could see heavy thunderstorms and an outside chance of severe thunderstorms, firmly nestled within the "warm sector" on the mild side of the system.
The most serious icing is anticipated in central parts of the Carolinas, including near Charlotte, where rain falling into a lip of cold air bleeding off the Appalachians could lead to a dangerous accumulation. Ice storm conditions are possible in portions of interior North and South Carolina, including "nearly impossible" travel and power outages, according to the Weather Service.
Because the low-pressure center is working up the coast, areas to the west will be on the cold side of the system.
Moderate to heavy accumulations are possible in the high terrain of the Carolinas, western Virginia, eastern West Virginia, the Panhandle of Maryland, much of Pennsylvania, extreme-eastern Ohio and western New York state. A plowable snow is a safe bet with 5 to 10 inches the general rule. Localized pockets of more than a foot are possible, especially in the elevations of the Appalachians and in western Pennsylvania and New York state.
Snow will taper off south to north Sunday night into midday Monday as a "dry slot" works through. In its wake, colder air will build into the region.
Meteorologists are also tracking the potential for a wintry system next weekend in the eastern United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.