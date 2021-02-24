WALNUT GROVE, Ga. — Speed tables on two main streets will be up for discussion in a called meeting Thursday in Walnut Grove.
The City Council will meet at 2 p.m. to discuss several items, including speed tables on Park and Church streets.
Council members meet in the city Municipal Building at 1021 Park St.
The full agenda includes:
- The 2020-21 and 2021-22 budgets
- Replacement of a 1994 Ford F-350 bucket truck
- Replacement of a 1993 Ford F-350 utility truck
- Estimates on roofing and improvements to the exterior of the public works building at 1121 Park St.
Council members will receive updates on other projects, including:
- Speed tables on Park and Church streets
- The stream bank stabilization project on Park Street
- Expanding the capabilities of the sewer plant
Three action items are also on the agenda:
- The purchase of a 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty bucket truck
- The purchase of a 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty utility truck
- Roofing of the Public Works Building at 1121 Park St.
The city also gave notice it has received an application from Salim Ismail to rezone a site of about 0.7 acres at 1651 Highway 138, Loganville, to C2 from C1. A public hearing will take place at 7 p.m. April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.