State lawmakers recapped their 2021 legislative wins and losses before a friendly crowd Thursday during a Walton Chamber of Commerce luncheon at 1025 Church.
Sen. Burt Jones and Reps. Tom Kirby and Bruce Williamson fielded questions about this year’s legislative session that began on Jan. 11 and adjourned on April 2. Sen. Bill Cowsert was scheduled to appear but had another obligation that took precedence.
The lawmakers were asked to weigh in on bills that failed to pass, yet were ones for which they felt strongly.
Williamson had fought for a bill that would have permitted family members to visit sick and dying loved ones in nursing homes and hospitals during the pandemic.
“A lot of us had friends die alone in a hospital room,” Williamson said.
Social Circle City Schools Assistant Superintendent Carrie Booher commended Williamson for the bill, as her family lost a loved one to COVID-19 and visitation was not allowed.
Williamson clarified after the forum that Piedmont Walton Hospital worked with him on the bill. Piedmont Walton was less restrictive in their visitation policies, he said.
Heather Boyce, Piedmont Walton community relations manager, said none of the hospitals in the Piedmont system are currently members of the Georgia Hospital Association, which lobbied against the bill.
Piedmont Walton was named the chamber’s Member of the Month.
Jones, R-Jackson, was in favor of a bill to legalize sports betting. The bill had traction in the Senate, but was stalled in the House, he said. If passed, online sports betting could have generated millions toward the HOPE scholarship for Georgia’s college and preschool students.
Jones remarked after the forum that he was surprised no one asked about Georgia’s new election law, the Election Integrity Act. He said he recently attended a chamber event in middle Georgia where it was made a lively topic for discussion.
The controversial new law allows for 17 days of early voting including two optional Sundays, but also requires stricter ID requirements for absentee ballots.
Each lawmaker addressed laws they wanted to make Walton County residents aware of, like a law passed in 2019 allowing electric membership cooperatives to provide broadband services to rural communities.
“Our EMCs are leading the charge now,” Jones said. There “was no better time” for this law than during the pandemic, when many people had to work remotely and students had to learn from home when schools closed, according to Jones.
“It didn’t get a lot of fanfare but it is an extremely important bill,” Kirby said, referring to Senate Bill 156, the law that created an auditor-type of position inside the Georgia Department of Labor. Kirby claimed the state’s AAA bond rating was in jeopardy because the state auditor didn’t receive financial information from the DOL in a timely manner. The person in the new DOL position would provide the Georgia Department of Audits financial reports.
Williamson, R-Monroe, spoke about a law that could save businesses, specifically LLCs, money they pay on federal taxes.
When asked do their private professions outside of the legislature benefit their decision making as lawmakers, they said it does.
Jones said that because his family owns several small businesses he could get a clearer perspective of what business owners in Georgia need.
“You get a good idea of how regulation affects you,” Jones said.
Kirby, a Loganville Republican, admitted to juggling his lawmaking duties and human resources job in manufacturing this past legislative session. However, holding virtual meetings online using Zoom helped him schedule his time between his office in Monroe and the Gold Dome in Atlanta.
“The three of us are pretty accessible at the Capitol,” Williamson said.
Attorney David Boyle with Crawford and Boyle LLC, one of the event’s sponsors, gave a shout out to lawmakers for SB 288 — the second chance law — that was passed last year. The law allows people with a previous criminal record to clean up that record. The law went into effect in January.
AquaTerra, a recycling and wastewater treatment company based in Oxford, sponsored this month’s luncheon along with the law firm.
Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, was unable to attend due to a legislative trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.