State troopers said 16 people died on Georgia roadways over the Christmas travel weekend.
That was as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
DPS didn’t report any fatalities on the roads in Walton County, or worked by troopers from Monroe-based Post 46.
Gwinnett County police did respond to a crash with two deaths, troopers said.
