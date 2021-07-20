SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Students in the Social Circle City Schools won’t have to pay for meals in the upcoming school year.
The district is taking part in the Georgia Department of Education School Nutrition Program, which gives schools the chance to offer meals at no charge to all students.
Households are not required to complete meal applications to qualify for no-cost breakfast and lunch.
The Social Circle schools remain an “offer versus serve” nutrition program, offering a selection of entrees, fresh fruit and vegetables. A full meal is at least three of the five components, including at least one vegetable or fruit.
Entrees are counted as two components since they include a grain.
Menus for all schools in the district are available online at http://www.socialcircleschools.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.