MONROE, Ga. — David Thompson thinks he can save the county money on employee health insurance without compromising workers’ coverage.
And the bulk of the cost savings could go back into employees’ pockets.
The Board of Commissioners voted April 6 to approve an agreement with Insurance Office of America, which would act as a broker for the county.
Thompson, who’s served as chairman of the board since January, said he wanted to change brokers in an effort to save money and also hopes to create a health clinic for employees.
Thompson emphasized that there won’t be a change to the insurance provider that county employees use. But he thinks an in-house clinic could lead to $800,000 in savings the first year.
He emphasized that the deductible would not change, as it’s controlled by the Board of Commissioners.
The county currently pays the first $150,000 on medical expenses before Anthem steps in to pay. Health care providers submit bills to Anthem, which Thompson said “beats them down on price.”
“This new company will actually come in and negotiate with providers in the area,” Thompson said.
The county’s chief finance officer, Milton Cronheim, said he talked with the Cherokee County human resources officials about their experience with a similar change.
“Usually people are guarded,” he said. “This HR director would not let me hang up for saying how wonderful this company is.
“She said they absolutely love the coverage that they have now, and that’s the truth.”
Commissioner Lee Bradford said he sat in on a meeting with the potential new broker and made a motion in favor of the change. It passed 6-0 with Thompson making the unusual procedural step of voting on an issue that was not a tie.
Vice Chairman Timmy Shelnutt was absent.
“We’ll make everyone happy,” Thompson said.
The chairman said he hoped to come back later and ask the board to approve a measure that would direct 65% of the savings to raises for employees.
