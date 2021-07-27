MONROE, Ga. — An autopsy identified the person found at the Monroe solid waste transfer station last week as a 53-year-old Athens woman.
Workers at the public works facility on Cherry Hill Road found the remains of Nancy Gallagher at about 3 p.m. Friday.
Monroe police called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which conducted an autopsy Monday.
Gallagher, who was homeless, was the subject of an article in Flagpole earlier this month after she was arrested on misdemeanor charges in Clarke County but couldn’t post $33 in bond.
She spent 13 days in jail until the Athens Area Courtwatch Project posted her bail through a fund sponsored by the Oconee Street United Methodist Church.
Gallagher pleaded not guilty to the charges against her earlier this month but remained homeless due to a lack of beds in shelters.
John Cole Vodicka of the Athens Area Courtwatch Project wrote that he saw Gallagher walking along Prince Avenue recently and she assured him she was “OK.”
“But people are so mean,” she said. “So mean.”
Anyone with information about the case may contact Detective Josh Reynolds at 770-652-0612, Monroe police at 770-267-7576, or the GBI in Athens at 706-552-2309.
