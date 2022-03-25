A directive placed on Loganville City Manager Danny Roberts prohibiting him from even discussing downtown redevelopment was lifted during a called meeting on March 17.
The previous council had restricted Roberts from engaging in any economic development speech or activity after the city’s proposed redevelopment project with Atlanta developer Connolly was nixed two years ago. The project prompted an outcry from citizens because it included plans to build 800 apartments.
Roberts said the ban kept him and city staff from responding to any inquiries related to economic development or posting an ad for a newly created Main Street director position. As part of an effort to revitalize Loganville’s downtown core, the council voted to create a Main Street director position during a regular meeting on March 10.
The council voted 6-0 with Councilwoman Melanie Long abstaining, to allow Roberts to address questions regarding economic development and discuss the council’s vision for downtown redevelopment with potential Main Street director job candidates.
Mayor Skip Baliles said when most individuals contact city hall for information about economic development their first contact is the city manager.
“I trust Danny Roberts,” Councilman Bill DuVall said. “Whatever he does, he reports to the rest of us.”
Roberts said he never sought out developers on his own, that former Mayor Rey Martinez reached out to Connolly and then tasked him to work on the proposed project. When he was told by council to end negotiations, he did.
“I don’t want apartments,” Roberts said. “I do what my bosses want me to do.”
Mayor Pro Tem Jay Boland said the discussion about lifting the restriction on Roberts should have been placed on a work session agenda prior to a regular meeting, not brought up for a vote in a called meeting. Baliles said Boland missed discussion on the matter, as Boland was absent from the regular March meeting due to illness.
Prior to taking action on the city manager’s release for downtown redevelopment, council members interviewed seven candidates for four open slots on the Planning and Zoning Commission. A total of 12 citizens had applied to serve on the commission.
The candidates represented Loganville’s diversity in age, race and gender. Five candidates were women, and three were people of color.
Keith Colquitt said he has been in the code enforcement profession for 17 years. Bill Williams said he is president of his Home Owners Association. Olivia Price is a Realtor who serves on numerous professional boards. Tiffany Ellis is an entrepreneur who raised her sons in Loganville.
Two of the candidates are longtime Loganville residents who previously served on the commission: Janice Tribble, who chaired the commission, and Barbara Forrester who served as vice chair.
One planning commission applicant, Rosa Steele, ran for city council last year.
Council members asked each candidate the same five questions, and then added three more after the applicants answered the first set. Questions ranged from why the citizen wanted to serve on the commission, to how they would prepare for a hearing, to naming their favorite city council meeting and why. Boland wanted to know if they voted in the last city election. All seven said they did.
Council members have until April 8 to turn in their responses ranking the candidates. The council will vote to select the four new planning commission members during their regular April 14 meeting.
Council members also authorized the mayor to sign a contract with a movie company to film in downtown Loganville this past week. The movie company paid the city $9,600 to film.
