MONROE, Ga. — The coronavirus outbreak has reached Athens, a local lawmaker said.
In an update to constituents on Facebook, state Rep. Houston Gaines said there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens.
Commissioner Russell Edwards of Athens-Clarke County posted a similar update Saturday night. He called on people not to attend church services on Sunday.
Georgia had 66 confirmed cases as of noon Saturday. The state Department of Public Health is updating the count at noon daily.
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a public health emergency and activated the National Guard.