At this time last year, a contingent of vocal citizens voiced opposition to a proposed $180 million redevelopment project for downtown Loganville that would have included hundreds of rental apartments. The project was rejected in a majority vote by City Council.
This year Loganville residents have an opportunity to share their vision for a better city by answering an online 55-question survey.
A Citizens Advisory Group conducting the survey has mailed 12,000 postcards to registered voters inviting them to participate in the survey, as well as including fliers in about 4,000 utility customers’ bills. The survey is ongoing through March 31.
Loganville Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger, who chairs the city’s Finance and Economic Development Committee, urges residents and business owners to respond to the survey.
“Any registered voter in the city limits got a token (to login to the survey),” Huntsinger said. “And there was a flier in the utility bills with a token on it.”
During Thursday night’s virtual City Council work session and meeting, Huntsinger reported that 765 individuals had so far responded to the survey. She encouraged elected officials and city staff to ask everyone they know who is a city resident or business owner to participate in the survey.
“It took me less than five minutes to do it; it’s that simple,” Mayor Rey Martinez said.
The advisory group decided the survey should reach as many residents and businesses in the city as possible, which is why the survey invite was also sent out through utility bills, Huntsinger explained in a phone interview with The Tribune.
Huntsinger emphasizes that the survey is an effective way for the advisory group to receive data that can be used for future planning purposes. She said no matter the results, this is a way for residents to tell city leaders what they want regarding development in Loganville.
“Make your voice heard. You have another three weeks,” Huntsinger said. The council member added she hopes to have initial results ready to present at the City Council’s April meeting.
Paul Smith, who chairs the Citizens Advisory Group, said a third-party vendor was hired to tabulate the survey’s results and send the data to the City Council for review. Only residents or business owners who live and operate within Loganville city limits may participate in the survey, Smith clarified. He added that the company conducting the online survey, Qualtrics, is independent of the city and the advisory group, and will compile the data without any alteration.
“Our goal is to survey the citizens of Loganville to ascertain their views on local issues, both present and future,” Smith said.
The survey offers multiple choice answers, so respondents can answer agree, neutral, disagree or strongly disagree to questions. Smith said the advisory group took six months to select and settle on survey questions. Several questions asked if residents:
• “Prefer to see no development and leave downtown as is,”
• “I support selling city-owned property for privately funded projects like the Railyard in Grayson,”
• “If downtown was more attractive and shopper friendly, I would be more likely to shop there,” and,
• “Loganville should invest public funds to partner with businesses to give a face-lift to the downtown Main Street area.”
“We were in high disagreement at times,” Smith said. “We finally came to a consensus.” The group’s chairman believes 90% of the survey reflects group members’ wishes.
The link to the survey is as follows: https://cityofloganville.
form/SV_835xjDTjRxR8Yuh
Residents can click on the link, and then enter their token number code found on their postcard or utility bill flier to open the survey.
For more information, email loganvillesurvey@gmail.com.
