ATLANTA — State health officials said Monday that 50% of all Georgians, or 5,154,793 residents, are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers individuals have been fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose series (Moderna or Pfizer) and two weeks after a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).
More than 56% of Georgians have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, according to the state Department of Public Health.
“Having 50% of Georgians fully vaccinated is a positive step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Kathleen Toomey said.
“However, COVID-19 continues to spread in Georgia, particularly in areas of low vaccination rates, causing severe illness and death – deaths that are preventable.”
As of last week, all three COVID vaccines — Pfizer, J&J and Moderna — have been given emergency use authorization for booster doses for some individuals. Third doses and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to nearly 120,000 Georgians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.