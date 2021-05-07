MONROE, Ga. — Walton County commissioners appointed Melissia Rusk as the county government’s human resources director.
Rusk succeeds Karen Fraser, who retired last month.
Rusk has 20 years’ experience in local government and joined the Walton County government in 2017 as an administrative specialist, later reclassified to human resources coordinator. She was promoted to human resources specialist and then assistant HR director.
The Board of Commissioners voted to promote her to the top personnel position at their monthly meeting. She received the position with a six-month probation period following an executive session.
She holds certification in finance, human resources and local government management.
Rusk is a 2014 graduate of Eatonton/Putnam Leadership and a member of the Society for Human Resource Management. She’s active in the Georgia Local Government Personnel Association and has been a board member in the organization.
