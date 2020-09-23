ATHENS, Ga. — An Oconee County sheriff’s deputy shot a woman they said charged at him while holding a knife.
Oconee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 1000 block of Creek View Court in unincorporated Athens, Oconee County, shortly before 10:30 Monday morning. A male caller said a woman inside the home hit him in the head with an object and was being aggressive toward him.
Deputies entered the home and found the woman, who was armed with a knife and a lit blowtorch.
She was identified Tuesday as 40-year-old Julia Ann Moss of Athens.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two sheriff’s deputies worked for about 17 minutes to resolve the situation, telling Moss to put the knife down, but she eventually made an oral threat and charged at them while holding the knife.
A deputy fired multiple times, striking her. She died at the scene.
It was later determined another man was barricaded inside the home, hiding from the woman due to her aggressive behavior.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office later reported Moss allegedly stabbed a dog in the home. The dog has been treated and reunited with its owner.
The GBI is investigating.
