The Walton County Board of Education has several seats on the ballot this year, but only one was contested going into Tuesday’s Republican primary.
Incumbent David Breedlove vied with challenger Kristy Balter for the District 7 seat but ultimately the voters decided to stick with what they had as Breedlove cruised to an easy victory, winning with more than 81% of the vote.
Breedlove said he appreciated the support he had received and was more than ready to get back to work to take on the challenges ahead for the Walton County School District.
“I am really exicted,” Breedlove said. “I am humbled by everyone voting for me. I’m excited to continue to be a part of the board. The next four years will have a lot of stuff going on and I’m looking forward to it.”
Breedlove said he would continue to bring his experience and enthusiasm to the issues facing the board.
“I know we have challenges ahead, and that’s OK,” Breedlove said. “There are budget concerns, of course, and we will face those head-on.”
Ultimately, with Breedlove facing no further competition in November’s election, he will take on his next term knowing his decision will continue to affect the school system as it attemtps to weather the oncoming recession.
“At the end of the day, the important thing is the kids get an education,” Breedlove said.
