Jeff Vandiver was a well-known figure in Monroe.
Standing behind a swivel chair in the small, cozy space at Jeffcoat’s Barber Shop, he cut the hair of countless locals, giving first haircuts to generations of young kids and snipping away at the few remaining hairs of their graying forebears, all while chatting away with the waiting crowds about the usual topics, primarily hunting and fishing.
“Jeff was a loved member of the community for his gregarious personality, love of all things hunting and fishing, as well as being the barber to generations of families,” his sister, Jenny Azar, said. “He was best known in the barbershop for his knack with children. We have heard from numerous mothers and fathers that said their children loved to have their hair cut by ‘Uncle Jeff’ and even when they weren’t due for haircuts, wanted to get one.”
Even for those who didn’t get their hair cut at the long-established barber shop on South Broad Street, Vandiver’s face was likely not unknown, as he and several buddies also appeared on an outdoor living show on Monroe’s local access TV station, dedicated especially to his love of hunting and fishing.
“Jeff’s personality really shined during his outdoor living show and as his sister, let me just say, this was Jeff all the time, on air and off,” Azar said.
All that just made Vandiver’s death last week from the lingering effects of COVID-19 hit all the harder for people across the entire community.
“The loss of Jeff is a tragic an unexpected loss that first and foremost leaves two boys, 21 and 13, without their father and his wife, Melissa, without her partner in life,” Azar said. “Jeff’s father, Tommy, has lost his only son and myself, his sister, without her only sibling. We are so deeply saddened and there is a void that will never be filled.”
Vandiver, 53, died Wednesday, July 21, after a struggle with a form of post-COVID illness that left him stricken for weeks.
“Jeff came down with COVID in January prior to the availability of vaccination for his age group,” Azar said. “He had a two-week illness, similar to the flu, with fevers, aches, cough and fatigue. He recovered somewhat from this and returned to work.”
Unfortunately, Azar said, that was not the end of it.
“Over the next few months he began to deteriorate with symptoms of shortness of breath with activity,” she said. “This progressed to profound shortness of breath and decreased oxygen levels that required hospitalization at (Emory) Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta. He was diagnosed with ‘post-COVID lungs’ and, despite the limited data available on how to treat this phenomenon, was given a decent prognosis for lung recovery.”
Vandiver spent some weeks at home on oxygen, but then returned to the hospital for steroid treatments as he continued to decline. Three weeks ago, he suffered a massive pulmonary and cardiac arrest and was transferred to Piedmont Atlanta for therapy. Continued setbacks eliminated the chance of a lung transplant and, ultimately, he passed away surrounded by his family.
Azar said it’s been tough to weather her brother’s illness, capped off by his death at so young an age, but she and the rest of the family were grateful to all who had reached out during the trial. People across the area sent supportive messages over Facebook as the family posted Vandiver’s condition and asked for prayers and love.
“He had a very large circle of friends who have reached out to our family, from fixing things around their house for Melissa to stopping by and visiting with his dad, Tommy,” Azar said. “It has been very heartwarming to our family.
“The family is so grateful for the support of the entire community.
“From the donations made for his health care fund, to prayers and well wishes, to the vigils held by the community for Jeff, we have been so touched.”
It’s hard to look to the future in the wake of a loved one’s passing, but Azar said the family is working to ensure the family legacy continues, particularly with Jeff’s beloved barber shop.
“Jeffcoat’s has been owned by three generations of our family, first by my grandfather, William Jeffcoat, followed by Dwight Jeffcoat, and most recently Jeff,” Azar said.
“Melissa, his wife, is also a hairdresser and as of now, I believe she will take over daily operations and keep the business open. The customers at Jeffcoat’s are a loyal group and we hope they will continue to patronize the business.”
