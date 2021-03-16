A Newton County woman who has run for mayor of Conyers multiple times despite questions about her residency has been arraigned on federal charges of bank fraud and money laundering.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said 61-year-old Olivia Ware of Oxford allegedly carried out a scheme to steal more than $323,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program through a Let’s Talk About the Family Inc.
Ware allegedly submitted a false application to a bank for a PPP loan based on the company having 54 employees combining to make hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary.
The money was part of a federal stimulus and rescue plan last spring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. PPP loans are guaranteed fully by the Small Business Administration.
As a result of Ware’s application, the bank lent her more than $323,000 in PPP funds, which prosecutors said she used for her own benefit, including to buy an in-ground swimming pool, furniture and other home improvement items, and to pay down the principal on her mortgage.
Newton County tax records show a home on Mount Zion Road in unincorporated Oxford — the same address used as the headquarters of Let’s Talk About the Family in filings with the Georgia secretary of state’s office — and that Ware obtained a permit to install a pool in July.
She was arraigned on a criminal information Tuesday.
Ware has a campaign website for a 2021 bid for mayor of Conyers. Her biography says she is the chairman of the board of Let’s Talk About the Family, which it says assists low-income families “enabling them to help themselves and broadening their scope.” The website says she plans to launch a television network.
“Authorities continue to examine Paycheck Protection Program loans for acts of fraud, as the charges against Ware demonstrate,” acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said.
“Those who would consider stealing from the Paycheck Protection Program should think twice.”
Ware also ran for mayor of Conyers in 2013, but the city had contested her candidacy based on her property in Newton County and elsewhere. Ware filed a civil lawsuit against the city in Rockdale County Superior Court, but later dropped it according to reports by the Covington News at the time.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Ware’s PPP loan in September, saying she obtained her loan through Bank OZK to save more than 50 jobs.
But the newspaper said there was little evidence Let’s Talk About the Family did work on the scale she claimed, or that she had the number of employees she claimed. The agency wasn’t registered as tax-exempt with the IRS.
