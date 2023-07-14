Zech Frederick, a senior at Monroe Area High School, attended the Natural Resources Conservation Workshop. Zech is the son of Janna and Paul Frederick of the Good Hope Community. The event was held on the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus in Tifton Georgia recently. Zech was sponsored by the Walton County Conservation District (WCCD).
Dan Bennett, chairman of WCCD, said “This workshop was an excellent opportunity for students to learn first-hand about the environment and our natural resources. Students learn the importance of managing these resources and the vital role they play in our daily lives. Many students have made decisions toward an area of study in college concerning their career path because of participation in this workshop.”
