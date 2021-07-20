MONROE, Ga. — Walton County sheriff’s deputies reported several drug arrests in recent weeks.
- Kimberly Johnson, 41, of Cartersville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop on U.S. 78 on July 9.
- Jacob Buice, 22, of Monroe, was charged with driving under the influence, obstruction and possession of a controlled substance after a dispute at a home on Pleasant Valley Road, Monroe, on July 10.
- Patrick Anderson, 34, of Social Circle, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug-related objects after he was stopped for a seatbelt violation in the 2500 block of state Route 11 on July 12.
- Jarvaris Brake, 37, of Covington, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended license and a headlight violation after a traffic stop in the area of HD Atha Road and Woodlake Boulevard on Friday.
In addition, the Georgia State Patrol arrested 40-year-old Dustin Bramlett of Bethlehem on multiple charges after a crash in the area of Bullock Bridge Road and Bullock Drive on July 10.
Bramlett was charged with possession of weapons by a convicted felon, driving on the wrong side of the road, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a knife or firearm during the commission of a crime.
