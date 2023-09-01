Humane Society benefit concert

Tinsley Bowen and Macy Sorrell, both 10, are all smiles as they hold puppies at the Walton Humane Society Saturday evening.

Deborah Stewart photo | Special to the Tribune

The Humane Society of Walton County held a fundraising concert over the weekend which raised more than $60,000 for the operation of a new no-kill animal shelter.

Miranda Poreba, with the Humane Society, said officials were thrilled with the turnout for the event and the generosity of the community.

