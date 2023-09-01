The Humane Society of Walton County held a fundraising concert over the weekend which raised more than $60,000 for the operation of a new no-kill animal shelter.
Miranda Poreba, with the Humane Society, said officials were thrilled with the turnout for the event and the generosity of the community.
“The charity benefit concert was a complete success,” Poreba said. “We had a huge turnout of almost 450 guests. Bella Rosenthal and her band were incredible. The live auction was also a hit, along with the ‘picture with a puppy’ booth and ‘cuddle a puppy or kitten’ area. One puppy was even adopted at the event.”
Poreba said they are still calculating the exact total raised from the event, but it was well in advance of expectations.
“We are excited to announce that we raised over $60,000 on Saturday evening with the help of our local community,” Poreba said. “Then we were able to immediately double that figure through the extreme generosity of an anonymous donor, so Saturday evening in total brought in over $120,000 to help jumpstart our efforts here at the Humane Society of Walton County.”
The money will go to finishing the planned shelter to help animals all over the county.
“Our next steps are focused on finishing construction at our location,” Poreba said. “We are estimating about six more weeks until construction is completed with hopes to open our doors at the beginning of November. We are overwhelmed with gratitude at the support our community has shown us, and we look forward to helping save many lives of animals.”
