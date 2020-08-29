COVINGTON, Ga. — Two people were charged in Newton County among nine total suspects following a two-week operation this month in Atlanta and Macon to rescue endangered missing children.
The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit, in conjunction with the agency’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Georgia state and local agencies, led Operation Not Forgotten.
A Marshals Service spokesman said two arrests were made in Newton County:
- Kirk Waters, who was charged with felon in possession of a firearm; and
- Trevonte Shareef, charged with interference with custody and obstruction.
Other local arrests included:
- Moradeyo Amos Bandele, arrested in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on a warrant out of Conyers for a charge of rape; and
- Trayon Moore, arrested in DeKalb County on warrants for charges of sex trafficking and probation violation.
Some other arrests were in Columbus and Jasper on charges of human trafficking, enticing of a minor for indecent purposes, enticement of a minor for solicitation, and a registered sex offender arrested for probation violation.
