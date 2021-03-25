MONROE, Ga. — A child was flown to Atlanta for care and an adult is in custody charged with cruelty and battery.
Monroe police responded to a Fourth Street home at about 3 p.m. Tuesday to a call of possible child abuse. The child was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital and flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston for treatment.
Detectives arrested 33-year-old Kellista Shuree Cox of Denver at a home in the 100 block of Fourth Street and charged her with first-degree cruelty to children and aggravated battery.
Jail records show Cox also faces charges of marijuana possession (less than 1 ounce), possession or use of drug-related objects and possession or manufacture of a controlled substance. She remained in jail Wednesday night with no bond set.
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office records show Cox was arrested July 6, 2020, and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects and the possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. She also was detained on two traffic charges.
Cox lived in Bethlehem at the time, according to jail records.
Police said their investigation continues.
