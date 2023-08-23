Humane Society Fundraiser

Bella Rosenthal will peform at Saturday’s benefit. Special to the Tribune

The newly formed Humane Society of Walton County is holding a charity benefit to raise money for a new no-kill animal shelter.

The group will have its inaugural fundraiser, a concert featuring Bella Rosenthal and her band, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Engine Room in Monroe. Live music will start at 8 p.m. and continue until 11:30 p.m. Since forming earlier this year the leadership team of the Humane Society has been hard at work building relationships with local Animal Control officials, working to secure a location for a new no-kill shelter that can serve all of Walton County and educating the 

