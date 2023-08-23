The newly formed Humane Society of Walton County is holding a charity benefit to raise money for a new no-kill animal shelter.
The group will have its inaugural fundraiser, a concert featuring Bella Rosenthal and her band, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Engine Room in Monroe. Live music will start at 8 p.m. and continue until 11:30 p.m. Since forming earlier this year the leadership team of the Humane Society has been hard at work building relationships with local Animal Control officials, working to secure a location for a new no-kill shelter that can serve all of Walton County and educating the
public about the needs of
rescue and stray pets in the community.
A temporary no-kill shelter is currently being renovated and built out and the Humane Society plans to have it opened and running by the end of October.
“We are currently under construction on the building now,” Miranda Poreba, with the Humane Society, said. “We are about 35 days out, so we hope to open in late October or November.”
Poreba said the shelter is designed to assist Walton County Animal Control, not compete with them.
“We want to help alleviate the burden on Animal Control,” Poreba said.
“Our mission is to provide a sanctuary for animals and assist local pet owners. The surrounding counties all have humane societies, so we just want to offer the same aid here.”
To help jump start their finances for the new shelter and all the goals of the Humane Society, several local families have come together to put on this inaugural fundraising event.
The location, the entertainment, the food, the alcohol, and everything else have all been donated for the event so that 100% of all sales from the evening will go directly to the Humane Society.
Additionally, late last week an anonymous donor stepped up to the plate and agreed to match 100 percent all of the money raised that evening for the new Humane Society. The goal for the evening is to raise $100,000 and the anonymous donor will match everything raised.
While the concert has already sold out online, Humane Society officials said 50 more tickets will be available on a first come-first serve basis at the door for $30 the evening of the concert.
The event will feature food from Mama’s Boy out of Athens, a full cash bar, a live auction, a 50/50 cash raffle and other ways to donate to this cause.
Those wanting more information should check out www.humanewalton.org or the Humane Society’s or The Engine Room’s social media pages.
