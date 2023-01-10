This wasn’t the game everyone expected.
Georgia, despite a 14-0 record, was seen as nearly limping into the College Football National Championship Game, having allowed their last two opponents to score double-digit points against a lagging secondary. After only beating playoff opponent Ohio State by one point, many wondered if the TCU Horned Frogs might could surprise the defending national champions and dethrone the Bulldogs.
Heavy is the head that wears the crown, after all.
Instead, Georgia rolled over the Frogs in a 65-7 beatdown that was less competition and more just an extended coronation as UGA became the first team to win back-to-back championships in the playoff era and the first to do it since Alabama won back-to-back in 2011-12.
In Monroe, where dozens had gathered to watch the game at Amici Restaurant, the atmosphere was raucous as the night quickly went from potentially tense showdown to evening-long celebration.
Unlike last year’s similar championship viewing, where the crowd was filled with scattered Alabama supporters amidst the heavily pro-UGA crowd, this year’s audience at Amici was all Georgia, without a bit of TCU colors to be spotted.
Fans were confident but cautious just before kickoff.
“I’m expecting a good game on both sides,” Matthew Whitehurst, of Monroe, said. “I think Georgia will come out strong. I’m predicting a 34-21 final.”
Whitehurst’s numbers didn’t seem too far off, at first. Georgia quickly jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but after a TCU touchdown in which quarterback Max Duggan showed off his arm strength, the game was a 3-point affair that looked ready to become a shootout.
And then Georgia put that notion to bed, very quickly. The defense shut TCU down, while MVP Stetson Bennett put on a clinic against the Horned Frogs, scoring six touchdowns over the course of the night, including two with his legs, all before he was pulled to a standing ovation early in the fourth quarter.
“Georgia is dominating, offensively and defensively,” Emerson Parker, of Monroe, said during the break. “They’re taking it to the house and getting it done.”
By the time Bennett walked to the sidelines to cheers in Los Angeles and Monroe alike, the game was no longer in question. Georgia was already the champion, they just had to finish out the game to get to the trophy.
And the local crowd, a bit smaller than at the beginning but still plenty loud, was ecstatic. Every score was accompanied by barks and cheers. Champagne was popped. And Georgia fans, who just last year celebrated their first title in 41 years, celebrated their second championship in as many seasons.
Justin Oakley, of Monroe, said it meant a lot to him and every Georgia fan and said he hoped Vince Dooley, the late Georgia coach who passed away mid-season, was looking down on the victory.
“I had a friend who passed away just before the championship last year and I hated he didn’t get to see us win that one,” Oakley said. “But I think he was up there tonight kicking back with Dooley in heaven over this one.
“Georgia fans waited a long time for one. To see us win back-to-back is something magical and beautiful.”
