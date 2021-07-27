Social Circle and Monroe are among nine Georgia cities that have been awarded a grant from the 2021 Historic Preservation Fund, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced.
Walton’s cities will use the funds to conduct historic resource surveys. These monies are also used for outreach efforts and bricks-and-mortar projects across Georgia.
“This grant will allow us the opportunity to conduct an extensive survey of approximately 441 parcels within our national and local historic districts,” Social Circle Mayor David Keener said.
“This will also provide our city and historic property and structure owners a better understanding of the significance of these properties.”
The grants total $109,000, of which Monroe will receive $15,000 and Social Circle $10,252.93. The grants are matching grants, with a 60% federal and 40% local split.
The yearly grants are provided through the Historic Preservation Fund of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service.
The Department of Community Affairs State Historic Preservation Office administers the grants.
