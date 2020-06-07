LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Mike Jones, a longtime fixture in civic and political life in Loganville, has died.
Jones died Sunday morning at his home, a city official confirmed to The Walton Tribune.
“A life of service is the only life worth living,” Jones said in 2014 when The Tribune honored he and his wife, Ann, with the Legacy Award for a long history of community service.
At the time, Jones served on the City Council. He is a former mayor and was an attorney in Loganville as well, practicing with his son Austin in the Jones Law Firm.
Michael Ridgway Jones Sr. was a native of Canon in northeast Georgia. He met his future wife, Ann, a Loganville native, in the summer of 1963 at the University of Georgia in 1963.
They were married within a few months.
The couple moved to Anniston, Alabama, then Cleveland, Mississippi, for his work before coming back to her native Loganville.
Mike Jones was a teacher before going to law school. He graduated from the Woodrow Wilson College of Law and was admitted to the Georgia Bar in 1973.
The Joneses helped bring a library to Loganville. Before the mid-1980s, the only local library was a bookmobile that would park behind City Hall. The O’Kelly Memorial Library opened in 1989 and Jones would serve as chairman of the library board.
Jones served eight years as mayor and returned to politics by serving on the City Council from 2012-16. He declined to run for reelection in 2015 and fell short in the at-large council elections in 2017.
Austin also served on the Loganville City Council, from 2006-08.
He served on the trustees at First United Methodist Church in Loganville, including a stint as chairman.
He was a past chairman of the Walton County Republican Party and a past president of the Walton and Alcovy Bar associations. Mike and Ann Jones have been involved with Shepherd’s Staff in Loganville.
Jones was a Shriner and was involved as a scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts of America. Both his sons, Austin and Michael Jr., are Eagle Scouts.
