MONROE, Ga. — Three separate crashes Monday morning caused the closure of Georgia 11 between Campton and the Barrow County line.
Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said the incident “ended up being three separate crashes, but it all stemmed from one.”
They all happened at 5:09 a.m.
In the first crash, a 34-year-old Monroe woman was driving north on Highway 11 Northwest at Emmett Doster Road Northwest.
While negotiating a left curve, Yalonda Maxine Huges allegedly failed to keep her 2015 Buick Verano in the northbound lane of travel, leaving the roadway on the northbound side, striking a ditch and then hitting a road sign and then a telephone pole.
Miguel Angel Avalos, 26, of Gainesville then drove by southbound on Highway 11, past Emmett Doster Road and struck a telephone pole and lines with his 2004 Ford Ranger, causing the SUV to overturn.
Avalos told troopers he saw the first collision and struck the lines from the downed telephone pole, causing his Ranger to turn onto its passenger side.
That caused 44-year-old Jamie Wheeler of Monroe to hit debris as she drove northbound on Highway 11 in her Kia Optima.
Hughes was the only driver hurt in the crashes, and she reportedly sustained minor injuries. Paramedics transported her to Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Barton said Hughes was cited for failure to maintain lane.
Man hurt in crash
A man from Bethlehem had to be extricated from an SUV after a crash Monday morning.
It happened shortly after 8 a.m. in unincorporated Monroe.
Barton said 46-year-old Jean Geurrier was driving a BMX X5 eastbound on Double Springs Road Southwest at Stock Gap Road when he was seen traveling off the roadway, then overcorrected.
The BMW went back off the road, struck a culvert and flipped, striking several trees.
First responders had to remove Guerrier from the vehicle as it landed against a tree. He was transported to Piedmont Walton by Walton EMS and cited for failure to maintain lane.
