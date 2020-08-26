SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle City Council will try and find a better way to honor civil rights worker Robert Howard.
Howard’s wife had asked the council to consider naming the new South Cherokee Road bridge, or renaming Oak Street, in honor of Howard.
The City Council had considered naming the bridge the Robert Howard Bridge to Justice, but Councilman Charlie Akin made a motion with Councilman Steve Shelton seconding it last week to delay the vote for a month to try and consider a better way to honor Howard.
Bobby Howard was 5 years old when four people were lynched at the Moore’s Ford bridge in 1946. In 1967, after meeting the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Howard got involved in the civil rights movement. He fought to integrate the local schools and the city pool, and to find answers about the infamous lynchings.
A 2006 Associated Press article noted Howard’s mother’s home was firebombed and his own life was threatened too.
Howard now lives in Covington but has Alzheimer’s disease.
His wife, Rachel, visited the City Council last month to ask for a road or bridge to be named in Bobby Howard’s honor.
Shelton and Akin voted for the delay. Mayor Pro Tem Traysa Cody Price and Councilman Tyson Jackson voted against a delay.
Mayor David Keener broke a tie in favor of tabling the measure.
The City Council will have a work session at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, and regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
