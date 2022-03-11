Inflation and the war in Ukraine have caused the recent spike in gas fuel at the pumps across the U.S. But other energy costs also appear to be rising.
Numerous city of Monroe residents recently reached out to The Walton Tribune, maintaining that their natural gas bills have significantly increased from one month to the next. The Tribune, in turn, has reached out to city officials for comment.
City Administrator Logan Propes offered a detailed explanation on how the city sets its natural gas prices and why costs fluctuate.
“Since the price of fuel fluctuates due to many factors, it is difficult to predict the amount of revenue needed to cover costs of purchasing natural gas for our customers,” Propes said. “Therefore, implementing a Purchase Cost Adjustment allows the City of Monroe to meet expenses related to purchased natural gas and create stability in the overall rate structure.”
The city’s natural gas distribution rate has remained the same since 2002 at .375 per ccf (cubic feet), according to Propes. The distribution rate is what the city uses to actually operate the natural gas system with a baseline for gas purchases. What fluctuates monthly is the PCA, he said.
“Our PCA is set by the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia, based on the monthly changes in cost due to weather, generation, environmental controls and ultimately, the cost of natural gas,” Propes said. “The PCA for the month of February was 1.0202/ccf, while we have seen a reduction in March for a PCA of .8361/ccf. The last time we saw PCA rates this high was in 2008 when it was as high as 1.5342/ccf.”
Current world events can create instability and domestic energy policies also impact the natural gas market, the city administrator said.
“The past few years have seen historically very low natural gas prices for which we have all grown accustomed,” he said.
Propes suggests natural gas customers try to conserve their energy use as much as possible, to help lower costs.
“Having a well-insulated home is key in reducing heating and cooling costs,” he said. “The City of Monroe also offers Average Monthly Billing for customers to help customers budget for their utility bill each month; this is a free service to our customers.”
The average monthly billing program helps participating residents level their natural gas bills over the year. Residents must first request the service in order to participate.
Then, to be eligible, a city resident must have had at least 12 months of continuous utility service with the city. The resident’s gas balance must be current with no past due amounts owed and not have had any non-payment cutoff within the past year. If a resident is removed from the AMP program for any reason, they cannot participate for a period of 12 months.
The city calculates the AMP amount by taking the current month plus the prior 11 months of bills and dividing by 12. For example, if a year’s worth of bills totals $5,671.81, then divide that amount by 12, giving a customer an AMP bill of $472.65. To apply for the AMP program, Monroe city residents can visit monroega.com or call 770-267-3429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.