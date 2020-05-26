ATLANTA — Thirteen crashes led to the deaths of 15 people on Georgia roads during the Memorial Day weekend.
In all, state troopers investigated 317 crashes that resulted in 188 injuries between 6 p.m. Friday and the end of the day Monday.
Troopers investigated nine crashes that resulted in 11 deaths. Atlanta, Cobb County and Gwinnett County police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also responded to fatal crashes.
A 23-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car on Level Creek Road in unincorporated Buford at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Young Woo Kim died at a hospital the next day.
Gwinnett police Cpl. Michele Pihera said investigators would be looking into whether the victim might have been under the influence at the time of the collision, but said the driver of the Ford Escape that was involved is not facing charges.
GSP Troop E, which includes Monroe-based Post 46, did not report any fatality crashes over the long Memorial Day weekend.
Statewide, troopers arrested 317 people on charges of driving under the influence. Troopers and motor carrier officers issued 9,536 citations and 9,714 warnings.
One violation for failure to practice social distancing was issued in the metro Atlanta area.