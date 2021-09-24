Roughly 50 Loganville residents dropped in during a two-hour open house Thursday at the Rock Gym in Loganville to speak with traffic consultants and comment on traffic issues they want addressed.
A traffic team from KCI Technologies, the consulting firm hired by the city to conduct a traffic study, presented detailed aerial road maps of Loganville that pinpoint dangerous intersections and other areas of concern.
“I’ve been here 15 years,” said resident Tammy Smith. “And it’s (traffic) gotten worse in the time I’ve been here.”
Smith said she used to walk her dog from Tommy Lee Fuller Drive up to Meridian Park and Recreation Center, crossing state Route 81 to reach the park and access the walking trails.
“I would never do that now,” she said.
Smith said she would like to see a pedestrian-friendly route created so she could once again walk to the park. She said it doesn’t make much sense to drive to Meridian, and park her car there to get out and walk.
“I’d like to be able to walk to downtown,” Smith added. She said she enjoys Loganville’s downtown concerts and events.
“I came to the open house because I was questioning their changes,” said Jennifer Morrow, a 26-year resident of Loganville.
Morrow worries that the proposed road changes will prevent her from turning left into Publix or the library when she drives there from the direction of her home.
“I do like the roundabouts as long as they make them correctly,” she said. Morrow said she likes the roundabout at Highway 81 and Bold Springs Road because it is wide and lighted at night and forces drivers to yield as they enter it.
She said some of the ideas presented at the open house were good ones, and others need more work.
KCI senior project manager Andrew Antweiler said the firm will make road safety recommendations once data and citizen feedback is gathered, and will assist the city in identifying funding for potential traffic improvement projects.
Antweiler said a second public meeting regarding the study would likely be held in January 2022.
The study, which has three major phases, began this past April and should be completed by April 2022.
The current phase will define existing conditions and assess needs. Project recommendations will be developed in the second phase.
Lastly, recommendations and study documentation will be finalized.
Loganville residents were asked to weigh in on their traffic concerns via an online community survey that included an interactive map and discussion forum. The interactive map garnered 254 comments related to traffic and safety concerns, and walking and biking destinations.
The consultant’s initial traffic analysis examined traffic volumes at 32 intersections and 45 roadway locations in Loganville. KCI also performed a historical crash review within city limits and at the intersections.
The firm identified four high-volume intersections of concern to residents: U.S. 78 and Brand Road, U.S. 78 and Georgia Highway 20, U.S. 78 and Georgia 81 North and U.S. 78 and Georgia 81 South.
KCI traffic team member Daniel Swope said multiple residents commented on traffic signal timing and others suggested that two-lane roadways be widened.
“It’s a big project for sure,” Swope said.
Residents also commented on high volumes of trucks traveling through Loganville and crash frequency at many intersections.
In addition to the city’s traffic study, Loganville residents were recently asked to comment on a proposed Georgia Department of Transportation road improvement project.
GDOT plans to improve Highway 20 at the intersections of Moon Road and Center Hill Church Road, Centerville-Rosebud Road, and McCullers Road, and would widen Highway 20 between Tuck Road and U.S. 78 to an urban four-lane roadway with a raised median.
