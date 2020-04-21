MONROE, Ga. — A fire Sunday at a vacant home in Monroe was intentionally set, the state ruled this week.
Investigators said a fire was started in several different areas inside and outside a home at 411 Ash St.
“The residence was vacant and undergoing renovations at the time the arson occurred,” acting state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said.
Anyone with information about the responsible parties is asked to call the state Fire Investigations Unit at 800-282-5804.
Rewards of up to $10,000 are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsibility.
Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers may remain anonymous.
In addition to the commissioner’s office, Monroe Police and Fire departments are investigating.