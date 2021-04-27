The Loganville Finance and Economic Development committee discussed the next steps the city should take before inviting developers to submit proposals for transforming downtown.
The committee met mid-morning on Thursday.
Committee members first weighed results from a Citizens Advisory Group survey that reflects residents’ wants and concerns, specifically revitalization of the downtown center minus apartments.
“I was unaware until after the (April 8 council) meeting that we did have some return postcards,” committee chair Anne Huntsinger said. “There were 40 utility bills that were returned from the first round and 302 postcards.”
Huntsinger remarked the survey’s approximate 6% response rate reflects the industry standard for a mail-out survey.
Committee member Jay Boland, who like Huntsinger serves on the City Council, harshly criticized the $12,000 cost of the survey and the low response rate received.
“I think if you gave me a suitcase of $5 bills and my own survey that didn’t have leading, redundant and quite frankly some really stupid questions, and I went to Kroger, Publix, Ingles, Walmart … and pass out $5 bills I’d get a hell of a lot better response rate than 5.5%. And, my survey would tell us some information that we didn’t already know.”
After further and somewhat heated discourse, committee members said they would also deal with traffic congestion by addressing these issues with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The committee decided it would advise the full city council to confirm a direction for the city to head in and draft a document based on data and solid proposals. Then the city should schedule a town hall for additional citizen input.
Huntsinger said the town hall could be tentatively held in late May, before the end of the school year.
Huntsinger said she did not want to place city manager Danny Roberts in another difficult position as when council gave him a directive to speak with developers two years ago.
Roberts received public backlash after negotiating with development firm Connolly on a $180 million mixed-use redevelopment project that included 800 apartments and 90,000 square feet of retail space.
The city council nixed the large-scale project in early 2020.
In response to a resident’s question about why Roberts spoke to Connolly in the past, Roberts replied that in 2019, no developer would approach Loganville unless multifamily dwellings were included in a development plan.
Roberts said the city would welcome developers to come to Loganville with proposals more in line with what residents are requesting, such as a quaint main street that would draw small businesses and not large apartments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.