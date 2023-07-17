Lisa Newberry

Lisa Newberry is campaigning to return to the Loganville City Council.

Lisa Newberry has a strong sense of community.

It’s why the former Loganville City Council member is looking to return to elected office. Newberry recently announced she will run for a seat on the council later this year after previously serving from 2018-2022. Official qualifying begins Aug. 21.

