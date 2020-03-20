MONROE, Ga. — Walton County government offices will close to public foot traffic starting next week.
The change, announced by Chairman Kevin Little as a decision made by elected officials, constitutional officers and department heads, will take effect after the close of business Friday.
The decision affects all offices and outlying buildings. Courts will remain open per the terms of an emergency order by the state Supreme Court chief justice.
Little said all county employees will continue to work and can be of assistance by telephone, email and in-person by appointment.
Little said the tag and tax departments will have a drop box available near the front parking lot of the Walton County Government Building at 303 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe.
“We are trying to acknowledge the request of the president and the governor by practicing social distancing and isolation,” Little said.
Both President Donald Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp declared states of emergency last week over the outbreak of the coronavirus. Some 420 confirmed cases were reported in Georgia as of noon Friday.
Schools are closed at least through March 31.