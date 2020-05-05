MONROE, Ga. — Walton County’s proposed budget for 2021 doesn’t call for raising property tax rates, or pay for employees.
The presentation of the fiscal year 2021 budget was on the agenda for the monthly meeting Tuesday night, but received little discussion. In fact, commissioners didn’t even discuss how the bottom-line amount they plan to spend.
Chairman Kevin Little did say the budget is balanced, which is required by law.
“The majority of the (spending) increases will fall under public safety,” he said.
The tax rate was set last year at 10.905 mills, the same as the year before.
Even keeping the tax rate the same, citizens will pay more in property taxes if the assessed value of the property rises.
Little said the details of the budget will be posted to the county website on Wednesday.
The budget for fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30, was passed at nearly $54 million.
A public hearing on the budget will take place May 21, and Little said he hopes it can take place back at the Historic Walton County Courthouse with social distancing measures. The board will take action at the June meeting.
Tuesday night’s meeting, like the April meeting, was conducted via Zoom. Members of the public could watch on Facebook.
Little and Commissioners Lee Bradford and Kirklyn Dixon served as the Budget Committee this year.
The 16-minute meeting saw four unanimous votes to accept Planning Commission recommendations:
- A homeowners association will be allowed to have a gated community and maintain its streets. Reliant Homes is building the neighborhood off Nunnally Farm Road.
- The board accepted a zoning change request to B3 (General Business District) from B1 (Neighborhood Business District) for 2720 John Stowe Road. The applicant was Daniel Cagle and the owner is Jeffery Kennedy.
- Another zoning change is 1.24 acres at 252 Hightower Ridge Road, Covington. The zoning goes to R1 (Single-Family Residential District) from A2 (Rural Estate District) on property owned by Brian and Gail Stout.
- The board made way for expanding a subdivision on 11 acres at 1900 Alcovy Mountain Road, Monroe. The land will be rezoned to A2 and added to The Fields at Alcovy subdivision.
Board members also voted to appoint Milton Cronheim as chief financial officer of the county. He had been the assistant CFO and served as interim CFO after Linda Hanna retired and took the position of city clerk in Porterdale earlier this year.
Shawn Morris was hired as the animal control director. He was hired to succeed Bill Wise, whom Little took a “voluntary demotion.”
Commissioners also voted to continue “hazard pay” of $100 a week for employees on the front lines, including sheriff’s deputies, jailers and animal control.