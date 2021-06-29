The town of Between is making progress on construction of a new city hall and paving neighborhood streets.
The town council met June 8 to discuss these ongoing projects.
“We’re moving forward,” Between Mayor Robert Post told The Tribune Friday.
Post said plans for the new city hall and street paving had previously ground to a halt, but the current administration is committed to seeing these projects completed.
Between is currently in the planning and design phase for its new city hall. The building will be 2,400 square feet when finished. The city hall will have offices, a council meeting chamber, ADA compliant restrooms and a mechanical room.
“It was a 2013 special purpose local option sales tax project,” Post said. Revenue from the 1-cent sales tax set aside for the project comes to just under $362,000, according to the mayor. Post expects Between will have to supplement building costs with general fund monies.
“The council is fine with that,” he said. “They just want to get it done like I do. We’ve waited so long for it.”
Post claims he has previous experience with building projects, having overseen fire station construction during his career with the Gwinnett County Fire Department.
The council gave the mayor the go-ahead to work with Precision Planning to prepare a request for proposal for the new city hall.
“They put together a draft, we went back over it,” Post said. The mayor expects to advertise the RFP in the legal organ and with a state website at the end of July. Town leaders previously held off the RFP process due to the rising costs of building materials.
“We’re looking at things stabilizing now,” he said. Post said the town has completed the topographical and soil testing required before the town breaks ground on a new city hall. And like other structures in Between, the town hall will be on a septic system.
Post said once town officials receive bids, they will score contractors’ proposals based on cost and experience. He estimates construction could begin by the third quarter of the year.
The mayor said Between leaders are not yet sure they can utilize American Rescue Plan funds for the projects, as Between does not have a sewer system and gets it water from Walton County.
“The ARP program funds are available until 2026,” Post said. He said the town could apply for federal funding and then see if the money can be used once program guidelines are released.
Between is also paving roads in the St. Martin Estates subdivision. Post said the neighborhood got started in 2006-07, and the roads had a base coat of asphalt but not the final layer of paving. He said the council worked to get ruts and potholes in St. Martin milled and patched last year.
The mayor said the repairs were paid for with general fund monies and funds from the Local Maintenance and Improvements Grant program. The Georgia Department of Transportation facilitates the LMIG program.
Post said there are seven streets in the subdivision slated for paving this fall.
The subdivision has 66 homes now, with six more lots up for sale, Post said last week.
“They’re selling houses like they’re going out of style,” he said.
Post touched on another paving project that will come before the town council on July 13. The mayor said South New Hope Church Road was paved last year from Highway 78 to the town limits, and now North New Hope Church Road from Garrett down to Double Springs needs paving.
“With the splash park open there’s lots more traffic on that road now,” Post said.
The new Splash Pad on Heritage Parkway in the town of Between opened in late May. The park is across the road from the Department of Driver Services office and Walton County Fire Rescue Station off Highway 78.
