MONROE, Ga. — Three Monroe teenagers were hurt late Friday night in a crash in Walton County.
State troopers said alcohol was thought to be a factor.
Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said the 16-year-old driver lost control of a silver Kia Rio while driving east on Double Springs Road Southwest, near Fox Valley Drive in unincorporated Monroe.
Barton said the car began to rotate counterclockwise and traveled off the north shoulder of the road and hit a tree.
The front seat passenger, a 15-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries. Walton County Fire Rescue workers had to extract her from the car, Assistant Chief Craig League said.
An ambulance transported the passenger to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
The driver and a 16-year-old girl in the backseat sustained minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Barton said charges are pending in the crash due to the suspected impairment of the driver.
