MONROE, Ga. — Nothing is final on the plans to put a new county jail on East Church Street.
That’s what City Councilman David Dickinson told neighbors Thursday night as about three dozen Monroe residents met to strategize in their efforts to arrest plans for the proposed new Walton County Public Safety Complex.
County commissioners voted July 6 to enter into a purchase and donation agreement with a Loganville-based limited liability corporation. The county would pay $500,000 for a little more than 21.3 acres at 1125 E. Church St. and allow the owner to claim the rest as a tax deduction.
The agreement calls for the county to make the purchase by the end of the year, but unhappy neighbors said they hope to stop the deal altogether.
“I’m opposed to it because jails don’t belong in residential areas,” Jason Sams said.
During the meeting Thursday evening at The 105 downtown, Dickinson said he’d studied county jails in metro Atlanta. He found Gwinnett’s at 2,700 beds and Fulton’s at 2,400, both for counties of about 1 million people each.
Cobb County, he said, had 2,200 jail beds for an overall population of somewhere less than 800,000 people.
“Why do we need a jail designed for 2,000 people,” Dickinson said.
Although the jail that’s been proposed for Walton County would be smaller but could be expanded via pods to about 2,000.
Dickinson also said none of the counties around Walton has put its jail in a residential area.
“There is no county that I could find that has put a jail in an area like this one in a quarter of a century,” he said.
Barrow County’s jail is beside its courthouse, like Walton County would have if the jail is built on the land proposed. But Dickinson said that land is far from downtown Winder, on state Route 211.
In Newton County — part of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit with Walton County, Dickinson noted — the jail is a few miles from the courthouse.
“It’s not anywhere downtown, and there’s a reason for that,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Dickinson posted a statement to social media that he was against the jail. He represents one of the two “superdistricts” in the city, including the one that covers the proposed jail site, and in fact lives on East Church Street himself.
The other representative of the proposed site, Councilman Larry Bradley, also said he’s against the plan.
A change.org petition is seeking at least 1,000 signatures to oppose the East Church Street site for a new Walton County jail.
Dickinson noted a petition Sams started on change.org got off to a fast start. It had more than 1,000 signatures by Friday afternoon, urging Board of Commissioners Chairman David Thompson and others to consider another site.
The councilman, who once served as mayor, said such petitions usually don’t have that kind of success.
“Go ask your commissioners how often that’s happened, and that’s why you’ve got a couple of them who’ve started to walk back a little bit,” Dickinson said. “I think we can still turn this around.”
