The Monroe City Council tabled a request Tuesday night from a property owner who wants to transform a vacant office building that previously housed doctors’ offices into apartments for people age 55 and older. The property is located on Breedlove Drive, close to single-family homes and other office buildings.
The vote was split with Council Members Chaz Boyce, Myoshia Crawford, Norman Garrett and Tyler Gregory voting to table the conditional use request until the regular council meeting in May. Council members Nathan Little, Lee Malcom and David Dickinson voted against tabling the request, and Mayor Pro Tem Larry Bradley abstained.
City planning staff recommended approval of the request with conditions: that site improvements and building renovations be subject to a final review and the number of parking spaces be reduced to 11 spaces. In addition, the existing driveways and parking must be repaired and upgraded with landscaping.
Patrick Kelley, director of the city’s Planning, Code and Development Department, said the 1.42-acre property was zoned P, meaning professional office or institutional space. The existing office building was built in 1983 and has four office units.
Apartment buildings are permitted in the P zoning district, Kelley said.
Property owner Navid Saghar told city officials in his application for a conditional use that he intends to transform the units into six 1,000 square-foot, two-bedroom apartments for older people who can live independently.
Saghar said most of the building’s units had been vacant for more than a year and they had not gotten any inquiries from viable commercial interests.
Residents from The Retreat subdivision, located behind the property, spoke against the conditional use request during the public hearing portion of the regular April council meeting.
“No one knew that this was happening,” resident Ron Norris said. Norris alleged that the sign to alert neighbors to the planning commission and council meetings about the conditional use request was not clearly visible.
“I saw the sign for the first time on Saturday,” he said.
Norris and other residents agree the property does need to be renovated but insist it should remain an office building. They worry that an apartment building could negatively impact their property values and possibly open the door to more high-density development in Monroe.
“We have to think about what it means for the future,” Norris said.
Local Realtor Josh Parker spoke in favor of the apartments, commenting that the Breedlove Drive area has changed over time.
“There used to be a hospital across the street,” Parker said. “We all know where the hospital is now.”
The Realtor said there is currently more demand for residential housing than for commercial properties.
Parker later addressed the council regarding his appeal to overturn a denial issued him by the Historic Preservation Commission. Parker owns a mill house at 108 Norris Street.
“I replaced the windows before getting approval,” he admitted. “Basically to secure the property.”
The HPC issued the denial because they ruled that the style of windows Parker installed, specifically the pattern, did not match the original windows and therefore should be replaced with ones more historically accurate.
Dickinson said he did not approve of the way Parker handled the issue by not getting the proper permit beforehand, but said the windows the Realtor installed were appropriate for a mill village house.
Several HPC members disagreed and asked the council to leave the denial in place to better ensure more congruity in the district’s appearance.
The vote to overturn the denial was 6-2, with Little and Malcom opposed.
