At the start of Tuesday’s Monroe City Council meeting, council members again voted to table a review of the preliminary plat for River Pointe subdivision.
The property for the proposed 310-home development is located at the southwest corner of Double Springs Church Road and Cedar Ridge Road. The 200-plus acres of land is currently zoned large lot residential district.
Numerous area residents addressed the council last fall, voicing concerns that infrastructure and traffic would be adversely impacted should the proposed development go forward.
River Pointe was zoned for large lot residential use (R-1) back in 2001, Planning, Zoning, Code and Development director Patrick Kelley told the council last October. Kelley said if the developer stays within parameters set by the zoning ordinance, they can build “by right” and city staff is obligated to recommend approval for the preliminary plat.
In December, city officials said they needed time to negotiate with River Pointe’s property owners.
On Dec. 7, 2021, the council placed a moratorium on applications for preliminary plat approval for large residential development outside the city core through June 30. City leaders said they wanted to slow down the pace of large-scale home construction until an update to Monroe’s comprehensive plan was completed.
River Pointe’s application for a preliminary plat was filed prior to the moratorium.
The council did approve a rezone for 120 Vine St., the site for the old Conestoga Mobile Home Park, which the city shut down in 2019. The property was rezoned from the mobile home (MH) designation to planned industrial district (PID). The property owner plans to use the site for a clean energy biofuels facility and a bulk oil and gas distribution facility, according to the meeting agenda.
In other city business, council members approved a five-year commercial lease agreement with Fair Weather Flights LLC to continue as the fixed-based operator of the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport.
The city originally approved a lease agreement with the company in 2016, with the option of a subsequent five-year lease to expire at the end of 2026. Assistant City Administrator Chris Bailey said this agreement would serve as a renewal of the lease.
The council also approved the renewal of property and casualty insurance with Travelers, administered by Saville Risk Management. The term of the renewal will be April 6, 2022, to April 6, 2023.
City leaders approved the purchase of three vehicles for several different departments.
The city will order a fire engine estimated to cost around $550,000 using this year’s capitol improvement program funds instead of waiting to make the purchase in the 2023 fiscal year when costs will likely increase even more.
Council members approved the purchase of a $319,835 Heil 40CY front-load garbage truck. The new truck will replace a 2015 Mack 40CY front-load truck in the solid waste department’s fleet. The Mack will be used as a backup. The additional truck is needed to serve Monroe’s growing business community, city officials said.
The city’s water, sewer and gas department was given permission to buy a 2021 Chevrolet 4500 to replace a 2008 Ford F350 that suffered engine damage and had 211,133 miles on it.
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet was the lowest bidder in the amount of $66,199.64.
