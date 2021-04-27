MONROE, Ga. — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Walton Tribune was forced to suspend its annual Visions reception last year.
One year later, the newspaper brought the 2020 Visions award winners back to belatedly honor them for their achievements and hard work on behalf of our local communities.
Monday night, The Tribune held a double-sized banquet, honoring not only this year’s Unsung Heroes and other winners, but the 2020 honor roll recipients as well.
“This time last year, despite all of our best efforts, there was just no way to pull off the annual reception to honor the award recipients from our 2020 Visions magazine,” Tribune Editor and Publisher David Clemons said. “Tonight, we will recognize the recipients of our 2020 community awards, who were denied their night of honor.”
Barrelle Roofing was named Employer of the Year for their numerous service projects and a “desire to give back,” Clemons said has “led the Barrelles to help numerous civic organizations, support law enforcement and even install a new roof for a teacher who was scammed by a fake roofer.”
Kade Stewart, a junior at Loganville Christian Academy, was honored as 2020’s Youth of the Year.
“Our winner — who by the way was the youngest we’ve honored in seven years of doing this award — is a member of a state championship-winning engineering team,” Clemons. “All they did was design a system to generate hydroelectric power and collect water to give people access to drinking water.”
Unsung Hero honors went to three people last year, including Kristy Daniel, Shannon Schussler and Bettye Ray.
Daniel is the events and marketing director for the city of Loganville.
“They’re people who work behind the scenes but are no less deserving of accolades,” Clemons said.
Schussler led the way to help her son by taking over the Walton Adapted Sports Program.
“I would like to thank Walton County Parks and Recreation,” she said. “They continue to support us in unbelievable ways. And I would also like to thank The Walton Tribune.”
Ray, the former superintendent of the Social Circle City Schools, remains involved in numerous projects and events in her hometown.
“I would like to thank the three former mayors who recommended me for this position — Jim Burgess, Hal Dally and the late Frank Sherill,” Ray said.
Finally, Monroe City Councilman and entrepreneur Ross Bradley received the Community Spirit Award.
“Our 2020 winner has been a force for Monroe in his own right,” Clemons said.
Bradley gave his own thanks, as well.
“Thank you to Patrick Graham and the entire staff at The Walton Tribune,” Bradley said. “It’s such an honor to accept this award. We all have our bruises and scars from this past year. I want to celebrate all the men and women who led the way on the front lines during this pandemic.”
