Drama Camp

Students in grades 4-8 take part in a drama workshop that featured no scripts, rather focusing on improvising. Camp director said those participating have been able to build up their self-confidence. Stephen Milligan photo | The Walton Tribune

There were no scripts at the theater this month at On Stage in Monroe, as the 18 kids at the playhouse’s weeklong summer camp focused on their off-the-cuff acting for a few days.

“It’s an improvisational workshop for fourth to eighth graders,” Marc Hammes, director of the camp, said. “And it’s been exceptional. You never know what they’re going to say or do next.”

