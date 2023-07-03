There were no scripts at the theater this month at On Stage in Monroe, as the 18 kids at the playhouse’s weeklong summer camp focused on their off-the-cuff acting for a few days.
“It’s an improvisational workshop for fourth to eighth graders,” Marc Hammes, director of the camp, said. “And it’s been exceptional. You never know what they’re going to say or do next.”
Dubbed “Improv-ability,” the camp put the elementary to middle schoolers in the group through their acting paces, going through acting exercises, stage warm-ups and unscripted scenarios that required them to think on their feet, react to one another’s cues and come up with the best lines and reactions they could to keep a scene going.
“They’re really latching on to it,” Hammes said. “We’re all having a lot of fun.”
They still did some standard acting techniques, practicing their dancing and choreography skills and singing a few songs, to make it an overall acting showcase for the dozen and a half kids there.
“It’s pretty great,” Brielle Rawles, 10, said of the camp. “We do a lot of improv and a lot of dances.”
Gabe Cerezo, 12, said it was a great experience.
“It’s fun,” he said. “We sing and dance and do a lot of improv games.”
Callie Bagwell, 13, emphasized her favorite part of the camp came when they put the music on and tripped the light fantastic.
“I like the choreography,” she said. “I love dancing in general.”
Hammes said the camp had been a great success, not only in teaching the kids acting skills but life skills, as well.
“They’ve built up their self-confidence,” Hammes said. “They’re becoming more willing to try new things and take risks. And they’re having a good time.”
