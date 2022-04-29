With early voting set to begin Monday, one Walton County Board of Commission candidate has decided to call it a day or a campaign.
Kevin Kelley of Social Circle had qualified to challenge Republican Lee Bradford for the District 4 seat. However, Kelley announced he has decided to suspend his campaign although with ballots already printed his name will still appear. Any votes for Kelley will not be tabulated, however.
“I had to drop out due to my job.” Kelley said in a Facebook post. “We’re short handed and the weekends I had scheduled off to campaign I now have to work. I was already struggling to get out and reach the voters with my hours and now with this I really have no time to campaign, which isn’t fair to the citizens or myself.”
Battling to unseat an incumbent was also proving to be an uphill battle.
“I knew I was a long shot but I wanted to give it my best effort, and when I realized I couldn’t do that anymore I knew it was time to stop,” Kelley said. “ I just simply couldn’t keep up to be frank. My opponents are not constrained to a job like I am and I funded my campaign out of my own pocket, so it was not an easy decision. I hate it, but I tried my best and I’m proud of what I did accomplish. I especially enjoyed meeting so many people in our community and who knows what the future may hold.”
Bradford will now face Jamie McCord of Monroe for the seat. There are no Democrats running for the seat so the winner of the GOP primary will occupy the position.
In-person early voting is set to start Monday across Walton County and the state. Eligible voters are also able to request absentee ballots.
Early voting will continue through Friday, May 20, with the primary day set for Tuesday, May 24. Candidates officially qualified back during March.
