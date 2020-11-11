Who won Oscars for films including 1949’s “The Heiress,” 1951’s “A Place in the Sun” and 1973’s “The Sting,” among others?
Lori Duff knows.
Duff, an attorney in Loganville, can tell you exactly the answer to that query, though she might still feel inclined to phrase her response in the form of a question: “Who is Edith Head?”
Nearly 20 years ago, Duff failed to answer correctly with the name of the multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood costume designer on her one appearance on the famous television quiz show, “Jeopardy!”
Now, she said, she’s unlikely to ever forget it.
“That Final Jeopardy question haunted me,” Duff said. “Nobody got it. Yet, I’d seen an episode of ‘Biography’ on A&E, back when they showed stuff besides the Kardashians, about her before. When I got back from taping the show, I had a catalog at home with a commemorative stamp of Edith Head on the cover. I will never, ever in a thousand years forget Edith Head.”
Duff will also, along with millions of others who watched him host the long-running television quiz show over the past three and a half decades, never forget Alex Trebek.
“He was an icon,” Duff said. “He was completely uncontroversial, which is very rare these days. Nobody disliked him. It’s like when Mr. Rogers died.”
Trebek died over the weekend at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, though he shot enough episodes to continue airing new appearances through Christmas Day.
Trebek was the host of more than 8,000 episodes of “Jeopardy” over 36 years as the face of the famous quiz show, in which contestants were provided the answers and had to provide the questions.
One of those episodes featured Duff, taped on Oct. 22, 2002, and airing in national syndication on Jan. 2, 2003. She faced off against Alex Prinstien, a fifth grade teacher from Venice, California, and returning winner Jeff Lovingood, a middle school teacher from Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Duff shared her memories of the event, which still shine bright nearly 20 years later.
“It was fun,” Duff said. “The set was interesting. It was very low rent. It looks good on television, but it’s all only half-built. Anything that doesn’t appear on camera is just exposed wires and basic TV screens. Even the buzzer was no different than what we used for quiz bowl back in high school.”
Still, actually being on “Jeopardy!” was almost overwhelming.
“We did a practice session in the morning, but once we started filming the actual episode, it was so different,” Duff said.
“I talk in front of people for a living as a trial attorney, and this was sort of like that. My nerves were on edge and then we started and all I could do was focus on what was happening, so I had no time to be nervous.
“We shot it in real time, so it took 30 minutes to shoot a 30-minute episode. When the first commercial break came along, we just stood there for a while, feeling awkward. But that break came, I took a deep breath and realized that was probably the first time I’d really started breathing since we started.”
Duff shot off to an early lead, earning $5,600 by the end of the first round, $2,400 ahead of Alex and $3,200 ahead of Jeff. She provided questions to answers about Jane Goodall, the band U2 and Oxford University, then continued dominating early in the Double Jeopardy round with questions on the queen of Denmark and the Anasazi tribe, only losing her lead to Alex late in the second round.
Aggressive bidding on the final question, that dreaded Edith Head response, landed her in second place, however, as a conservative wager by Jeff on the triple stumper saw Jeff win for the second consecutive day.
Still, the memory is a valued one for Duff, especially as she remembers Trebek in the days after his death.
“I thought he would be sort of arrogant and a bit of a know-it-all before I went on the show,” Duff said.
“He wasn’t really like that at all. He was a bit socially awkward, really, but he seemed very nice and he was very friendly during the taping when he was on camera.”
Duff said she thinks famed multi-time champion Ken Jennings might be her guess for the next host, but admits it will be hard to replace Trebek’s singular presence.
“What a loss,” she said.
Even now, Duff admits, it remains one of her paramount achievements to have gone on the program.
“I have a framed picture of me and Alex Trebek in my office,” Duff said.
“It’s not up front, and it’s all mixed in with my diplomas and college degrees and various citations and certificates and other awards I’ve received. But it’s always the first thing anyone sees and it’s the one thing they want to ask me about. It’ll probably always be my most famous accomplishment.”
