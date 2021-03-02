MONROE, Ga. — Imagine the feeling of putting on a coat for the first time in the winter and finding a $10 bill you left there months before.
Walton County officials had that same joy many times over when they found nearly $1.7 million in a bank account that had no activity since 2007.
The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to transfer that money — $1,693,951.94, to be exact — back into the county’s general fund.
Chairman David Thompson said he’d seen the account listed as he studied county finances before taking office and wondered why it just sat untouched in Synovus.
“That’s ludicrous,” he said. “Hopefully I can do a rollback in the millage rate and do some of the things that our employees want to do.”
Walton County commissioners haven’t given property owners a rollback rate — the property tax rate that keeps revenues equal — in several years. Thompson was critical of his predecessor, Kevin Little, for not taking the rollback rate.
Of the nearly $1.7 million, Thompson said, “We felt like the money could be put in the general fund and used for the county for better purpose than sitting, earning 1.1% interest.”
In other business, commissioners again delayed a proposed telecommunications tower that would improve cell service in Gratis.
Verizon has proposed building a tower off Michael Road in unincorporated Monroe. Neighbors protested the plan during a public hearing last month and Commissioner Lee Bradford asked for a one-month delay for further study.
Tuesday night, he asked to put the issue on the table again, as he said some of the surrounding property owners want to conduct an impact study “at their expense” and share the results with Verizon.
The issue will go back on the agenda for the April 6 meeting.
The board approved, with conditions, a request to rezone property at 1630 New Hope Church Road, Monroe, from A2 (Rural Estate District) to A (Agricultural District).
Although the property is outside the town limits, Between Mayor Robert Post spoke in opposition to the proposal by Atlanta’s Best Construction Inc. to use the land for growing and selling plants. He said the company’s owner has offered multiple plans for the property and neighbors are opposed.
That owner, Chris Sands of Monroe, had asked to withdraw the request so he could reconsider his plans, but commissioners chose to grant the wishes of neighbors by making the zoning change.
Commissioners also voted down a request for a wedding and event venue on nearly 58 acres at 900 Amber Stapp Studdard Road, Social Circle.
The county Planning Commission had voted against the proposal, due to the property not having direct access to a collector or arterial road, but the applicant Shangrila Farms LLC withdrew its request after learning a neighbor planned to get back into chicken farming.
Board members voted to reclassify the position of assistant district attorney to deputy chief assistant district attorney, and to add the position of senior assistant district attorney.
District Attorney Randy McGinley, who took office Jan. 1 after serving as chief assistant district attorney, then interim DA following Layla Zon’s appointment as a Superior Court judge, said Walton County has opened 68% of the criminal cases this year in the circuit. Walton had 55% of the criminal cases in 2020.
“We have eight full-time assistant district attorneys in the Walton office and 13 ADAs in the Newton office,” McGinley said.
Commissioners also appointed Jean Gallman of Bold Springs to a vacancy on the Board of Elections, succeeding Betty Hearn.
Janice Manuel and former Monroe City Councilman Nathan Purvis were appointed to the Board of Tax Assessors, and John Pilgrim of the Monroe Police Department was named to the Advantage Behavioral Health Community Service Board.
Morris Jordan, Neal Jackson and Tom Carter were reappointed to the Development Authority of Walton County.
